5 Chef Tips for Immune-Savvy Seasonal Menus
It’s wintertime in the Northern hemisphere, and colds and flus are roaming the realm. But who wants to stay home when there are so many fun events and great places to explore?
Here’s the kicker: if you’re healthy, winter can be just as enjoyable as summer. For those who catch colds fast, nutrition may be the answer. Humanity has used specific ingredients and spices to nurture a stronger immune system since ancient times, so why not lean on that wisdom?
To help you get started, we asked a few chefs to share their recommendations for a winter-friendly menu, whether you’re cooking at home or dining out. Here are five ingredients that will keep your body warm and help you fight off viruses so you’ll stay healthy and energized all winter long.
1. Add Spice with Ginger
Ginger has been used for centuries across Chinese, Arab, Indian, Greek, and Roman cuisines and medicine cabinets. Today, we value it for its thermogenic (warming), anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits.
But is ginger good for colds? Short answer: yes. Long answer: it’s especially effective at preventing and easing cold symptoms when you use it regularly. Even better, ginger is one of the easiest ingredients to work into your daily routine.
It works well in teas, broths, or in Golden Milk. You can also grate it and add it to stir-fries, stews, sauces, curries, soups, marinades, and more.
2. Garlic and Onion Are Your Best Friends
This pungent dynamic duo should not be missing from anyone’s diet (except for those who have sensitivities, of course). Both onion and garlic are part of the Allium botanical family, but they offer distinct chemical advantages for the immune system.
Garlic is a natural antibiotic with broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties. Onions (especially red ones) are among the richest sources of Quercetin. This flavonoid acts as an ionophore, facilitating zinc entry into cells to inhibit viral replication. It also stabilizes mast cells, reducing the runny nose and allergic-type response often triggered by cold air.
Yellow onions shine in cooked dishes like soups or stews, providing iron, calcium, and vitamin B6 to give your winter meals a nutritional boost. Meanwhile, white onion nutrition facts highlight that their antioxidants are strongest when eaten raw, making them ideal for salads and other fresh dishes.
So, next time when you’re out in the city, enjoying the snowfall, don’t forget to order a steaming hot cup of onion soup accompanied by garlic bread. Our chefs also recommend Beef Stew, Chicken and Dumplings, and Chili Con Carne.
3. Lean Into Your Roots and Tubers
Cold weather calls for heartier meals, which is why potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and beets show up on even the menus of high-end restaurants. When leafy greens are out of season, tubers and roots are the next best thing since they are high in minerals (potassium, magnesium) and fiber.
Plus, it’s incredibly easy to include these ingredients in meals. Are you having stake? Just add a side of baked potatoes or a beetroot salad. Also, there’s a reason why Pot Roast, Roasted Root Medley, Baked Potato Soup, or Shepherd’s Pie are the most sought-after winter dishes — they’re delicious!
4. Let the Spice Warm You Up
When the weather’s dreary and summer is months away, you need a bit of extra spice in your life. Luckily, there are lots you can try!
Here are our top recommendations:
Cinnamon: expands blood vessels and improves circulation
Cloves: contain the highest concentration of eugenol, a natural antiseptic and analgesic
Star anise: strong antifungal and antibacterial properties
Black pepper: increases metabolic heat
The best part about this? You can use these spices as you see fit. Add a sprinkle of cinnamon to your hot chocolate or flavor your apple pie with a few cloves. Black pepper is the go-to spice for most dishes, and star anise is great in winter teas.
5. Don’t Skip the Seasonal Fruits
Cranberries, elderberries, blueberries, citrus, pomegranates, kiwi, and other fruits are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that inhibit viral replication and reduce inflammation. Plus, they’re delicious in pies, parfaits, or smoothies!
So, next time you’re at your favorite desert bar, look for the ones that include fruits. Or, you can just add a side of fruits to your menu every time you eat out. It’s also a great way to reduce your sugar intake (win-win, right?).
Enjoy Your Winter!
The cold season is not just for staying indoors and sipping hot cocoa while enjoying good food with friends. It’s also for exploring the city center, attending events, and having a snowball fight after a fresh snowfall. With these nutritional tips, you too will be able to make the most out of your winter!
