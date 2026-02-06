Car rental in Greece: local providers versus international brands

Driving conditions also influence the best choice. Mainland Greece is fantastic for road trips, but mountain roads can be narrow, and village streets can be tight. On islands, parking is often limited and scooters are everywhere. In places like Athens, driving can be hectic, while in quieter regions it is relaxed. Choosing the right car is less about getting something big and more about getting something you feel comfortable with. A compact car is often perfect for island streets and parking. An automatic can be worth it if you are not confident with hills or if you want the trip to feel effortless, but automatics sell out quickly in summer, so booking early matters.