What Homeowners Need to Know About Property Appraisals During a Divorce

If you are wondering whether you really need a property appraisal during a divorce, the short answer is yes. It is the only reliable way to determine your home’s fair market value when you are dividing assets.

Once you have that official number, every decision becomes clearer, from buyouts to selling the home to negotiating your share of the equity. In this article, we will walk through why the appraisal matters, what it includes, and what you should expect at each step of the process.