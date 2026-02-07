7 Checks Before Buying a Hotel as a Landlord

Hotels function under Use Class C1, which encompasses establishments supplying short-term accommodation without care provisions. This classification holds greater significance than you might anticipate.

Before purchasing, confirm that the property possesses the appropriate use class designation and verify whether any limitations apply to how you can conduct the business. Some local authorities mandate conditions on operating hours, guest quantities, or even the delivery of food provisions.

If you're contemplating future modifications, such as incorporating conference facilities or transforming part of the building to residential units, you'll require an understanding of the planning ramifications now. These limitations impact your business model and revenue capacity.