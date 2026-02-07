Best Weft Hair Extensions UK 2026: Professional Quality
Hair weft extensions, also known as weaves, are hair sewn onto a track that are a flexible and well-organised way to improve hair appearance. Clip-in extensions or semi-permanent applications can be used on various hair types. Weft hair extension UK typically weigh between 110-130g and measures around 4ft in width. You can create wefts by weaving your hair into a thin strip. Various techniques, and clipping can be used to sew micro rings. Lace and flat weft extensions are the common types with many advantages. Weft extensions are not suitable for you if you have fine hair, as they are heavy. This guide will help you explore the best UK weft brands of 2026.
Types of Weft Extensions
Understanding the alignment of weft extension types with your natural hair texture, volume, and style is key to choosing the right weft hair extension. The following summarises 3 main types:
Machine weft: best for adding volume and length to your natural hair. This type is flexible and can withstand heat styling for several months when properly cared for.
Hand-tied weft is considered the gold standard for lightweight, natural looks. They can be worn easily with expert hand-tying techniques. They can also be blended smoothly.
Seamless/PU weft is trending for its unnoticeable look and is best for fine or thin hair types. They work well for sleek styles, such as ponytails or buns, due to their discreet nature.
Best Weft Extension Brands UK 2026
So before you start your journey, you might be wondering the best brands of weft hair extensions in the UK, which is why we’ve sourced and curated this guide to show you the best UK based hair extension brands for all of your hair needs:
1. Cliphair
Cliphair weft extensions are designed to boost confidence and will add volume and length. Colour and much more. They have an average of 50 shades available, priced £50-£150 per weft. For instance, their single wefts are most appropriate for fine and thin hair, whereas their double wefts offer you two layers that can be sewn together to provide more density. With double wefts, you can achieve more coverage and balance if you have thick hair or want maximum volume. Moreover, they work well for designs that require additional fullness throughout the length. If you have extremely fine hair or are seeking the most discreet solution, their smooth clip-in hair extensions or full traditional clip-in head set are frequently chosen. Your natural hair type and desired volume level will determine which option is best for you.
2. Beauty Works
Beauty Works is one of the weft extensions brand UK that provides you with a premium selection of weft-in hair extensions, featuring over 50 custom colours and various densities for your medium to thick hair. Their extensions are made from 100% Cuticle-retained Remy hair, including Double Drawn and Half Weft options, which are popular for their no-damage application methods.
3. Angel Remy
Angel Remy truly blends class, long-lasting hair, and affordable prices, which puts it above many competitors on our list who are slightly more expensive. The smoothness and sheen of this brand's double-weft extensions, along with its outstanding customer service, undoubtedly won over professionals.
4. Foxy Locks
Foxy Locks offers double-weft hair pieces that the wearer can rely on to remain smooth and soft without tangling, as its extensions are manufactured exclusively from genuine Remy hair. Experts appreciated the low shedding and the natural-looking gloss of this brand's products.
Double Weft vs Single Weft
Single weft hair extensions consist of a single layer of hair, making them thinner and less bulky than double wefts. They offer a more natural look with varied hair lengths, creating a simple layered effect. These extensions are popular but may not provide the desired volume for those with thinner hair, and are generally cheaper than their double-weft hair extensions counterparts. In contrast, double-weft hair extensions feature thicker, longer hair that enhances volume, making them perfect for glamorous styles. They require less maintenance due to their thickness, but are more expensive than single wefts because they include more hair.
How to Apply Weft Extensions
Weft extensions application is based on the type of extension you choose. Here is the simple way to break down the application process.
Clip-in wefts are a temporary way to add length and volume to your hair. They have small clips for easy attachment and removal, making them ideal for special occasions or quick style changes. Clip-ins are flexible and reusable; you can use them without a professional stylist.
Sew-in wefts are ideal for thick hair, offering a secure fit that lasts weeks or months with proper care. Although you can get a natural look, the braiding process is long and should be done by a professional. However, you are not a suitable candidate if you have fine hair, as the tension of the braids can cause breakage.
Conclusion
If you want a smoother blend of your extensions with your natural hair, the best weft hair extensions in the UK are your right choice. You can get flexibility in style, volume, and length.
They accommodate various hair types, offering lightweight hand-tied wefts and durable machine-made wefts. Furthermore, they offer customisable installation options suited to individual lifestyles and require minimal maintenance.
