Company Registration in Cyprus: Complete 2026 Guide

They have one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the EU, which includes only 12.5% and allows foreign ownership of 100%. You do not have to pay tax twice with the same income because they have double taxation treaties,s and even if you are a non-resident shareholder, dividends received from a subsidiary are taxable.

They have a very strong legal system based on common English law, which is trusted and supported by many international investors, and they dont have any minimum requirement for share capital, which means you can register a company with any amount of sharecapital even if it's a small one.

A Cyprus company allows you to work across all the EU member states and provides you with the benefit of EU trade agreements by allowing you to work with European clients. They provide you 100% foreign ownership, so you dont need a business partner and have full control over your company decisions and own the company yourself.