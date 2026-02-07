How to Protect Yourself From Harassment in Private Online Messaging

Private messaging feels personal, but it is also where harassment often starts. Unwanted messages, threats, manipulation, and repeated contact are common forms of abuse in direct chats.

If you want to protect yourself from harassment online, you need proactive habits, not reactive panic. Harassment rarely begins with obvious threats. It often starts small and escalates when ignored or tolerated. Private messaging safety depends on early action, smart tools, and clear boundaries.

This guide offers tested and practical strategies for online communication safety. Each step focuses on prevention, control, and fast response—so you stay confident while messaging.