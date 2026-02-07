You walk every day—across the room, through the grocery store, around the block—but have you ever stopped to consider how you walk? Your walking pattern, also known as your gait, holds valuable clues about your posture, joint function, muscle balance, and even potential sources of pain.

When you visit a physical therapist with discomfort or mobility issues, one of the first things they’ll do is assess the way you walk. Why? Because subtle changes in gait often reveal underlying problems that aren't always obvious during a static exam.

In this article, we’ll explore what physical therapists look for in your walking pattern, how it helps identify the root of your pain, and why early treatment matters for long-term mobility.