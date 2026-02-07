What to Do if You Find Bed Bugs in a Hotel Room: Step-by-Step Travel Damage Control

You spot a tiny dark bug crawling on your sheet and your heart just sinks—ugh, not this. Try to keep your cool and move fast. First thing: get your bags off the bed and onto the bathroom floor or tile, snap clear photos of the bug and any weird stains, and alert the hotel staff right away. Keep your stuff zipped up tight.

After that, staff will usually check things out and offer some options. Don’t be shy about asking for written proof of what they’re doing—honestly, if you’re uncomfortable, it’s totally reasonable to request a room far from the original or even just leave. If you end up with bites or feel like the hotel didn’t handle things right, you might want to look into your legal rights for compensation or liability. It’s not fun, but it’s worth considering.