What to Do if You Find Bed Bugs in a Hotel Room: Step-by-Step Travel Damage Control
You spot a tiny dark bug crawling on your sheet and your heart just sinks—ugh, not this. Try to keep your cool and move fast. First thing: get your bags off the bed and onto the bathroom floor or tile, snap clear photos of the bug and any weird stains, and alert the hotel staff right away. Keep your stuff zipped up tight.
After that, staff will usually check things out and offer some options. Don’t be shy about asking for written proof of what they’re doing—honestly, if you’re uncomfortable, it’s totally reasonable to request a room far from the original or even just leave. If you end up with bites or feel like the hotel didn’t handle things right, you might want to look into your legal rights for compensation or liability. It’s not fun, but it’s worth considering.
Immediate Actions Upon Discovering Bed Bugs
Move quick, double-check what you’ve found, get evidence to the hotel staff, and keep your belongings isolated so you don’t accidentally bring any hitchhikers home.
Recognize Signs of Bed Bugs and Bed Bug Bites
Look for tiny reddish-brown bugs—think apple seed size—and little white eggs tucked along mattress seams. You might also notice dark, inky-looking dots (those are droppings), shed skins, or rusty blood spots on sheets or the mattress.
Bites? They’re usually red bumps, sometimes in a line or cluster, and they can itch like crazy (though some folks don’t react at all). Take close-up pics of anything suspicious, and try to include a coin or pen for scale. Oh, and don’t pick up live bugs with your bare hands—you don’t want to spread them. A quick scan with your phone’s flashlight along seams, headboard cracks, and the edges of the box spring usually turns up most of the evidence.
Document and Report the Infestation to Hotel Staff
Snap dated photos and maybe a short video or two showing bugs, droppings, blood marks, or skins. Jot down the room number, time, and where you found each thing. Tell the front desk right away and ask for a manager—don’t leave without some kind of written confirmation or incident number.
Don’t let them move you to a room next door—ask for one well away from the original, or honestly, consider switching hotels. Hang onto receipts, emails, and notes about how the staff responded; you might need them for a complaint or claim. If management won’t help, you could try reaching out to local health authorities or a consumer protection group.
Safeguard and Isolate Your Personal Belongings
Keep your luggage zipped and up off the floor—a bathroom tub or a hard rack is best. Don’t dump anything on the bed or upholstered chairs. Stuff clothes and smaller items into plastic bags or sealed hotel laundry bags; zip them up and label if needed.
If you can leave right away, take the sealed bags straight to a washing machine and blast everything on hot wash and high dry (at least 30 minutes), or hit up a laundromat. For things you can’t wash, try a handheld steamer up close, or seal them in a plastic tote for a few weeks somewhere cool and dry. If the hotel offers to treat your luggage or room, ask for details and make sure it’s done professionally.
Thorough Inspection and Prevention Strategies
Give the bed, furniture, and anywhere you set your luggage a careful once-over. Use a flashlight and something flat (like a card) to check seams, cracks, and corners. If you spot anything, move fast.
How to Check for Bed Bugs in a Hotel Room
Start at the bed and work outward—maybe 10 or 15 feet around. Pull back the sheets and check every seam, edge, and tag on the mattress and box spring. A bright flashlight and a stiff card can help you pry open folds and seams for a better look.
Next, check the headboard, bed frame, and nightstands. Open drawers, peek into screw holes and joints, and look behind the headboard if you can. Don’t forget upholstered chairs, luggage racks, curtains, and even carpet edges. If you’re really thorough, look behind pictures and under lamps, even inside electrical outlets (carefully).
If you see any bugs, stains, or shed skins, ask for a room that’s nowhere near your current one. Until you’re sure it’s clear, keep your luggage in the bathroom or on a metal rack.
Inspect for Bed Bug Eggs and Droppings
Eggs are tiny, whitish, and a little sticky—usually tucked into seams or wood cracks. Focus on mattress piping, folds, box spring corners, and under the bed. A flashlight helps; a magnifier is even better if you have one.
Droppings show up as small, dark dots or streaks on fabric or wood. Check mattress and box spring tags, and inside nightstand drawers. Try rubbing a white tissue on any odd spots—if it leaves a dark mark that won’t wipe away, it’s probably bed bug poop.
Photograph any eggs or droppings before you disturb them. Those pics can back up your complaint to the hotel or, if it comes to it, help with claims for cleaning or replacement costs.
Prevent Bringing Bed Bugs Home After Exposure
Keep your bags zipped and up on a metal rack, far from walls or the bed. Stash clothes in sealable plastic bags, and toss anything worn straight into a hot dryer for at least 30 minutes before mixing it with other laundry.
When you get home, check luggage seams, wheels, and pockets outside or in the garage. Vacuum suitcases well, then empty the vacuum bag into a sealed trash bag and toss it out. Wash all your travel clothes on hot and dry them on high for 30–60 minutes.
If you know you were exposed, you might want to get your luggage professionally heat-treated, or just keep it in a sealed plastic bin until you can treat it yourself. Let others in your household know, and don’t put anything suspicious in shared closets or drawers until you’re sure it’s safe.
Steps If You Suspect a Bed Bug Infestation at Home
If you think you might have bed bugs, don’t wait around—jump on it fast to keep them from spreading all over your place. Grab any bedding or clothes you think are affected, stuff them into sealed plastic bags, and toss them in for a hot wash and then a high-heat dry. Check your mattress encasements, too. If you spot rips or tears, try tightening them up or, honestly, just swap them out for ones that are certified to keep bugs out.
Next, you’ll want to go over your bedroom with a fine-tooth comb. Look at mattress seams, box springs, bed frames, baseboards, electrical outlets (yep, they hide there), and the corners of your furniture. Sticky traps at the bed legs? Not a bad idea—set them up and keep an eye on them for a few nights. Oh, and if you’re in an apartment or condo, definitely let management know so they can check the units next to yours. No one wants these things spreading.
If you’re still seeing bugs or the signs aren’t going away, it’s probably time to call in the pros. Look for a licensed pest control company that actually uses integrated pest management—so, thorough inspections, targeted treatments (heat or stuff that’s actually approved), and follow-up checks. And keep all your records: inspection notes, photos, receipts—whatever you’ve got. It’ll make things way easier if you have to coordinate with neighbors or your landlord.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.