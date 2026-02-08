5 Best Places to Live in Lexington, KY With Family
Lexington, often referred to as the Horse Capital of the World, isn’t just known for its equestrian legacy - it’s also one of the best places to live in Kentucky. Located in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, Lexington offers a rare balance of historic charm, modern development, and a strong sense of community. As the second-largest city in the state after Louisville, it delivers urban amenities without the congestion or fast pace of larger metro areas, making it especially attractive to families.
Families moving to Lexington appreciate the city’s manageable size, reasonable cost of living, and emphasis on education, safety, and outdoor living. From quiet suburban enclaves to walkable historic districts, the city offers a wide range of neighborhoods that cater to different family lifestyles. Below are five of the best places to live in Lexington, KY with family, each offering its own unique advantages.
1. Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase is one of the most established and family-friendly neighborhoods in Lexington, KY. Known for its historic homes, tree-lined streets, and classic architecture, the area has a warm, welcoming feel that appeals to families who value character and community. Parents are drawn to the neighborhood’s strong school options, including Cassidy Elementary, as well as its proximity to local parks and libraries.
In addition to its residential appeal, Chevy Chase offers convenient access to boutique shopping, local restaurants, and everyday necessities. Many families enjoy being able to walk or bike to nearby destinations, fostering an active and connected lifestyle.
2. Beaumont Centre
Modern and thoughtfully planned, Beaumont Centre is ideal for families seeking newer construction and convenient amenities. The neighborhood is well known for its clean layout, sidewalks, and accessibility, making it easy for kids to play outside and for parents to run errands close to home.
Families benefit from nearby top-rated schools, healthcare facilities, and a wide selection of dining options. Maurice Hepburn Park serves as a central gathering spot for outdoor recreation, while the neighborhood’s proximity to downtown Lexington allows for easy commuting and family outings.
3. Andover Forest
Located in southeast Lexington, Andover Forest offers a peaceful suburban environment that’s perfect for growing families. The neighborhood features larger homes, spacious yards, and quiet streets, creating an ideal setting for children and pets.
One of the biggest draws is its proximity to Jacobson Park, a favorite among local families for walking trails, playgrounds, fishing, and seasonal events. Combined with low crime rates and strong schools, Andover Forest consistently ranks as one of the most desirable family neighborhoods in the city.
4. Hamburg
Hamburg is one of Lexington’s fastest-growing areas and a hub for modern suburban living. It seamlessly blends residential neighborhoods with retail, dining, and entertainment, making daily life incredibly convenient for families.
Hamburg Pavilion provides easy access to shopping, grocery stores, and family-friendly restaurants, while nearby parks and green spaces support an active lifestyle. With excellent road access and newer housing developments, Hamburg is a top choice for families who want comfort, convenience, and room to grow.
5. Masterson Station
Masterson Station is a hidden gem in northwest Lexington that offers exceptional value for families. Known for its affordable housing, spacious lots, and welcoming community atmosphere, it’s an excellent option for first-time homebuyers and growing households.
Masterson Station Park is a major highlight, offering sports fields, walking trails, playgrounds, and even equestrian events. The neighborhood’s slower pace and strong sense of community make it ideal for families seeking suburban tranquility while still being close to city amenities.
What Makes Lexington Ideal for Families?
Lexington stands out as a family-friendly city for several key reasons:
Quality Education: Fayette County Public Schools is one of the top-performing school districts in Kentucky, offering strong academic and extracurricular programs.
Abundant Green Space: With over 100 parks, families have countless opportunities for outdoor recreation and nature-based activities.
Community-Oriented Culture: Local festivals, farmers’ markets, youth sports leagues, and neighborhood events make it easy for families to feel at home and get involved.
Final Thoughts
When evaluating the best places to live in Lexington, KY with family, important factors such as schools, safety, housing options, and community atmosphere play a major role. Whether you prefer the historic charm of Chevy Chase, the modern convenience of Hamburg, or the affordability of Masterson Station, Lexington offers a neighborhood to match every family’s needs.
With thoughtful planning and the right support, relocating to Lexington can be a smooth and rewarding experience. Partnering with experienced local movers can make the transition easier, helping your family settle in quickly and stress-free.
