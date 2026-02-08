5 Best Places to Live in Lexington, KY With Family

Lexington, often referred to as the Horse Capital of the World, isn’t just known for its equestrian legacy - it’s also one of the best places to live in Kentucky. Located in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, Lexington offers a rare balance of historic charm, modern development, and a strong sense of community. As the second-largest city in the state after Louisville, it delivers urban amenities without the congestion or fast pace of larger metro areas, making it especially attractive to families.

Families moving to Lexington appreciate the city’s manageable size, reasonable cost of living, and emphasis on education, safety, and outdoor living. From quiet suburban enclaves to walkable historic districts, the city offers a wide range of neighborhoods that cater to different family lifestyles. Below are five of the best places to live in Lexington, KY with family, each offering its own unique advantages.