The Dual-Home Audit: Winterizing Your New England Property Before Heading to Florida
Each fall, thousands of snowbirds from New Hampshire and Massachusetts prepare for their seasonal migration south. Managing two properties across vastly different climates requires detailed planning. From shutting down utilities in your New England home to checking off your Florida snowbird checklist, good preparation ensures peace of mind. Here's how to optimize your seasonal home transition from NH or MA to FL.
1. Start with a Comprehensive Winterizing Checklist
Winterizing a home in New England isn't just about turning down the heat. It’s a full-scale home audit to prevent winter damage and energy waste. Start by addressing pipes—frozen water lines are a top concern for seasonal property owners. Whether in New Hampshire’s deep freeze or Massachusetts’ coastal chill, you’ll want to:
Shut off the main water supply and bleed pipes of remaining water.
Add antifreeze to toilets and drains.
Set the thermostat to 55°F to prevent pipe freezing.
Consider scheduling professional HVAC servicing to ensure the heating system runs efficiently and safely in your absence. Chimney flues should be closed to keep out animals and drafts.
2. Secure and Protect Your Property
Before locking up, focus on seasonal home maintenance for snowbirds. Test your alarm systems, secure all windows and doors, install smart cams if possible, and unplug unnecessary electronics. Also:
Stop newspaper subscriptions and arrange mail forwarding through USPS.
Hire a local contact or property watch service for monthly check-ins.
Clean gutters and check the roof for loose shingles to handle the heavy snow load.
3. Sort Your Belongings: Store or Ship?
One of the key challenges during the NH to FL seasonal home transition is deciding what to bring versus what to leave behind. Heavy bedding and winter apparel can go into storage, while personal documents and electronics may travel with you to Florida.
When certain possessions don’t make sense to keep in your New England home during winter but aren’t needed down south either, local storage facilities offer secure, climate-controlled options that provide the best of both worlds.
4. Prepare Your Florida Home
Once your northern home is secure, it’s time to activate your Florida snowbird checklist. Start by ensuring your southern property is ready to be lived in. This includes:
Turning utilities back on before arrival.
Restocking home essentials and pantry goods.
Inspecting HVAC, pool systems, and landscaping equipment.
Some snowbirds opt to ship a car for use in Florida, so scheduling auto transport in advance is key if that’s part of your plan.
5. Maintain Important Documents and Contacts
Keep a master binder or shared cloud drive with essential home documents, warranty info, emergency contacts, and service providers for both properties. This makes it easier to coordinate anything that needs to be handled remotely while you're away.
Final Tips for a Smooth Transition
Alert your insurance companies about the vacancy and confirm coverage remains intact.
Organize digital timers on lights to simulate presence in your New England home.
Use digital calendars to remind yourself of routine tasks like HVAC filter checks or pest control visits.
Preparing your New England home for winter doesn’t have to be stressful. With the right checklist and resources in place, your seasonal move can be both smooth and secure. Staying organized and proactive ensures both homes remain in top condition—no matter which one you call home this season.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.