The Dual-Home Audit: Winterizing Your New England Property Before Heading to Florida

Winterizing a home in New England isn't just about turning down the heat. It’s a full-scale home audit to prevent winter damage and energy waste. Start by addressing pipes—frozen water lines are a top concern for seasonal property owners. Whether in New Hampshire’s deep freeze or Massachusetts’ coastal chill, you’ll want to:

Shut off the main water supply and bleed pipes of remaining water.

Add antifreeze to toilets and drains.

Set the thermostat to 55°F to prevent pipe freezing.

Consider scheduling professional HVAC servicing to ensure the heating system runs efficiently and safely in your absence. Chimney flues should be closed to keep out animals and drafts.