The Shift Away from Budget Cars in American Lineups

In its domestic market, General Motors has long since shifted away from budget compact cars to the same high-demand segment. However, their crossovers are even cheaper than Ford's. The base model today is the Chevrolet Trax, priced at around $20,500.

This model is currently in its second generation, which looks and feels much better than the first, built on a new platform. Even the base model will come with various safety electronics, such as lane departure warning and other modern technologies. The Trax isn't small: at 178.7 inches long, it has a 106.3-inch wheelbase, like a business sedan. However, it's only available with front-wheel drive, and the only engine is a 137-horsepower 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder paired with a six-speed automatic.

Buick is another American brand so entrenched in China that it practically has nothing to do with the classic American automotive industry. The cheapest Buick Envista (another SUV) starts at $24,600 and is a slightly better-equipped and more refined version of the budget Chevy. Naturally, this BMW X6-style crossover coupe is also sold in China, where it's its primary market. It's powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 186 hp. The Chevrolet Trax uses a 4-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the American market uses the same 137-horsepower turbocharged inline-three engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, just like the Chevrolet Trax. For buyers, there's essentially no difference beyond a more futuristic appearance and a higher price.