The Shift Away from Budget Cars in American Lineups
The American automotive giants have largely ditched affordable sedans and hatchbacks in favor of pricier SUVs and crossovers, leaving budget-conscious buyers with fewer compact options on showroom floors.
Check this overview of the most popular brands on the Florida market; it will be especially handy for those seeking a budget car in 2026.
Ford and Lincoln: Crossover Dominance
Let's start by examining the local auto giants, many of which, like Ford, have long since eliminated budget cars, such as affordable sedans and hatchbacks, from their lineups. The Focus, in particular, has disappeared from showrooms.
Now, all that's left are SUVs, large pickups, crossovers, and sporty models like the Mustang. Naturally, the cheapest Ford, available in a starting trim for around $29,000, is also the Escape crossover. The new Escape has received generally good reviews in the automotive press. However, at base trim, it comes with front-wheel drive and a three-cylinder, turbocharged 1.5-liter engine producing 181 hp, though it's only available with a classic automatic transmission.
Lincoln, like Ford, has also completely abandoned any other vehicle types except crossovers and SUVs. The cheapest of these is the Corsair crossover with a 250-horsepower, two-liter turbocharged engine, starting at $39,000. The question is, how many people would pay that much for a base Lincoln when they could pay less than 20K for a much more fully equipped vehicle on the used market?
General Motors' Affordable Crossovers
In its domestic market, General Motors has long since shifted away from budget compact cars to the same high-demand segment. However, their crossovers are even cheaper than Ford's. The base model today is the Chevrolet Trax, priced at around $20,500.
This model is currently in its second generation, which looks and feels much better than the first, built on a new platform. Even the base model will come with various safety electronics, such as lane departure warning and other modern technologies. The Trax isn't small: at 178.7 inches long, it has a 106.3-inch wheelbase, like a business sedan. However, it's only available with front-wheel drive, and the only engine is a 137-horsepower 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder paired with a six-speed automatic.
Buick is another American brand so entrenched in China that it practically has nothing to do with the classic American automotive industry. The cheapest Buick Envista (another SUV) starts at $24,600 and is a slightly better-equipped and more refined version of the budget Chevy. Naturally, this BMW X6-style crossover coupe is also sold in China, where it's its primary market. It's powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 186 hp. The Chevrolet Trax uses a 4-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the American market uses the same 137-horsepower turbocharged inline-three engine with a 6-speed automatic transmission, just like the Chevrolet Trax. For buyers, there's essentially no difference beyond a more futuristic appearance and a higher price.
GMC and Cadillac: Mixed Signals
Apparently, too many American consumers have been asking for more tall, all-wheel-drive vehicles, or automaker marketers have completely lost touch with reality and forgotten that other vehicle types exist. GMC's most affordable vehicle is yet another crossover - the Terrain. Prices start at $29,900. It's a fairly large vehicle, but it has a 1.5-liter turbocharged powerplant under the hood (175 hp).
Amid all this, Cadillac seems like a breath of fresh air, with its cheapest car suddenly being a sedan. The Cadillac CT4 starts at $35,000. For that price, you get a turbocharged engine with a normal four cylinders, producing 237 hp, and an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive and a 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds. Some special edition models can also be ordered with a manual transmission, but that will be more expensive. The new Cadillac may not measure up to the legendary creations of the past, just as the dry CT4 name doesn't measure up to the Eldorado, DeVille, or Fleetwood. Still, at least they're trying to keep their name from becoming too flamboyant, successfully fending off marketing scams from the manufacturers.
While most Big Three brands chase the SUV boom, Cadillac's sedan outlier offers a rare, affordable alternative for traditionalists. But as a whole, buyers seeking affordable sedans and hatchbacks in 2026 should search for their best options in the used car market.
