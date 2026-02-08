When Is the Best Time of Year to Move to Houston?

The summer—particularly June through August—is the most popular moving season in Houston. Families choose this time to relocate due to school schedules, but higher demand leads to tight booking windows and premium pricing. Plus, the intense heat adds an extra layer of difficulty to any move.

Additionally, hurricane season peaks from late summer into early fall, introducing the potential for weather-related delays. Keeping an eye on forecasts and having contingency plans is essential if you must move during these months.