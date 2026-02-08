Why Oregon Is a Strategic Choice for Business Relocation

As a gateway to the Pacific Rim and a vital part of the U.S. West Coast corridor, Oregon offers unparalleled logistical advantages. With direct access to Interstate 5, a major north-south transportation artery, companies benefit from efficient distribution routes up and down the coast. The Port of Portland provides deepwater international shipping capabilities, while freight rail and nearby airports support national and global trade networks.

For businesses that rely on regional and national distribution, Oregon’s transportation infrastructure is both robust and accessible, making it easier to move goods while keeping costs under control.