Why "Proof of Human" is the Only Content Strategy That Actually Matters in 2026

Think back to 2023. Everyone believed AI would turn content creation into an effortless task with just "one click." We imagined sipping coffee while machines produced viral hits. Now it’s 2026, and things turned out to be, well, not quite as simple.

The internet these days is flooded with what some experts call "AI slop." It’s endless piles of content that are written and error-free but lack any real personality. Because of that, the trend has now swung in the other direction. To build a brand or audience today, automation isn’t the answer. You need a "Proof of Human" plan instead.