Men’s guide to formal dress codes
Most formal events provide a dress code with the invitation, setting clear expectations on how polished or relaxed your outfit should be. However, there’s usually little explanation beyond a few words - it’s up to you to know what they mean. So, here’s a breakdown of the most common dress codes.
White tie
White tie is by far the highest level of formality in men’s dress. It’s traditionally reserved for such elite events as state dinners or royal ceremonies, although some social occasions may also request it. The correct white tie ensemble should consist of a black tailcoat and matching trousers, worn together with a white dress shift and a white pique waistcoat. As the name suggests, the look is completed with a white boat tie and some classic accessories (a white pocket square or optional white gloves).
Black tie
Black tie is the most widely recognized formal dress coat, commonly worn in evening events (after 6pm), weddings, galas and formal dinners. While it’s less rigid than white tie, it still has well-established standards, including a black or midnight blue dinner jacket (tuxedo) and matching formal trousers. The ensemble should be paired with a white formal shift, polished black leather shoes, a black bow tie and optional accessories (e.g. cufflinks or a pocket square).
Formal
If the event invitation just says “formal”, this typically means the dress code is a bit more flexible (black tie is still acceptable but not expected). This type of dress code would normally be found on both evening and daytime events (christening, lunchtime celebrations, graduation events, award ceremonies…). A two-piece suit in classic colours, like navy, charcoal, cream or grey are usually a safe choice for this category, paired with a crisp shirt and smart leather shoes.
Business formal
Business formal is used in corporate settings and work events. This dress code does not require the accessories or details of evening wear - instead, the focus is on well-fitted tailored suits that communicate professionalism and authority. Most people opt for a dark, versatile colour suit like navy or black, pairing it with a matching shirt or a contrasting tie.
Cocktail attire
Cocktail attire, typically worn in social events and semi-formal gatherings, balances formal wear with personality. This means you can choose to wear something a bit more relaxed or vibrant if you wish, be it a fun pattern or a bold colour suit. The accessories are usually up to you, whether you wish to wear a tie, bow tie or just a shit. However, the overall look should still be smart and well-coordinated.
Smart casual
Finally, the most relaxed dress code on this list, smart casual leaves a lot of room for interpretation. A suit is not necessary here: you can simply wear a pair of chinos or classic jeans with a button-down shirt or a blazer. A smart sweater is perfectly acceptable on colder days, while some men also choose to wear a formal outfit with trainers to add a relaxed touch. The idea here is to find the balance between comfort and structure.
Dressing with confidence
Dress codes should not feel intimidating but rather act as a helpful guide for the event. And, now that you understand their differences, you’ll be ready to dress for each occasion with confidence!
