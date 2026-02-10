Elf Houses in Iceland: Where to See Them and How to Get There

Icelandic elf houses are small constructions that are designed to resemble the houses of the people who are hidden, commonly referred to as elves in English. They could be embedded on a cliff, hidden in a hilly moss, or placed on a lava field as a small village. There are plain heaps of rocks with a door, and those that are well made, with minute windows, coloured roofs, and small walkways.

These houses are on the borders of the faith and the tradition. There is a deep folklore of concealed folk inhabiting boulders and hills in Iceland. There are special respects to some of the boulders or cliffs in several places. It is not merely that the elves live there, but that this place has a spirit, and ought not to be destroyed. That reverence is reflected in the language of discussing nature, the treatment of certain landmarks and the transmission of local lore.

The meaning of elf houses can nowadays be several things:

An allusion to the traditional folklore and locality.

One of the mischievous rituals that families play with children.

A little good luck wish, left at spots which seem special.

An adventure that tourists can visit, but which has a genuine cultural story behind it.

The interesting thing about visiting them is that they are not some museum exhibits. Most of them are on the street, visible to the human eye, and naturally connected to the scenery surrounding them. One of those may be found at a roadside rest, on a footpath, or in a small town where people have built a little community of the hidden folks.