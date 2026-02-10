From Boardroom to Beach Club: How Style Has Become More Fluid
There was a time when getting dressed was simple in theory. You had work clothes. You had weekend clothes. You had vacation clothes that rarely left the suitcase. Each had a place, and mixing them felt wrong, like wearing the wrong shoes to a wedding.
That way of thinking doesn’t hold up anymore.
Life doesn’t move in neat blocks now. A single day can include a Zoom call, a walk to get coffee, a lunch meeting that turns social, and plans that stretch into the evening. People don’t want to change three times just to keep up. And they’re not going to.
What we’re seeing instead is a shift in how people think about clothes. Less about labels and rules, and more about the flow.
The Workplace Changed Then Everything Else Followed
Let’s start with work, because that’s where the change became obvious first.
According to Gallup, only 3% of U.S. workers say they regularly wear traditional business professional clothing like suits. The majority fall into business casual or straight-up casual categories. Another survey found that over 80% of professionals now prefer casual or business casual attire over formal dress for their workday. Not because they stopped caring, but because formality no longer signals competence the way it once did.
Competence shows up in other ways now. How you speak. How you follow through. How you move through different environments without looking uncomfortable in your own skin. When remote and hybrid work took hold, people realized something important. Comfort didn’t make them less capable. In many cases, it made them sharper. When offices reopened, the appetite for stiff dress codes was gone.
And once that door opened, it didn’t close again.
Social Spaces Started Looking Like Offices and Vice Versa
The shift didn’t stay contained to work.
Look around. Hotels host meetings in their lounges. Restaurants double as co-working spots during the day. Beach clubs feel more like private member spaces than vacation-only escapes. The environments themselves blurred and clothing followed.
You’re not dressing for a single destination anymore. You’re dressing for movement and flexibility. For the chance that plans will change halfway through the day.
That doesn’t mean people stopped wanting to look put together. If anything, the pressure is higher. The difference is how that polish shows up.
Clothes That Actually Keep Up
Most people don’t build outfits anymore. They build around pieces that can handle more than one part of the day.
Tailored pants with a bit of stretch. Knit blazers that look sharp but don’t feel stiff. Shoes that feel comfortable without being fragile. These items stick around because they adapt. You don’t have to think too hard about where they work.
Clothes that only make sense in one setting start to feel like dead weight. That’s why certain classics never really left. They just became more relevant again.
The polo shirt fits naturally here. It has enough structure to feel pulled together, but it doesn’t tip into formal. In good fabrics and clean cuts, it works in relaxed offices, casual meetings, private clubs, travel days, and resort spaces that still expect some polish.
In workplaces or hospitality settings, customized polo shirts tend to blend in rather than stand out, which is exactly why they work.
Paired with flexible trousers or lightweight layers, these pieces form the backbone of how people actually dress now. Clothes that don’t slow you down and don’t need explaining.
Casual Does Not Mean Careless
There’s a misconception that relaxed dress equals lowered standards. The data doesn’t support that idea.
A study on hybrid workers found that 69% believe their clothing still reflects their role and professional standing, even though they dress more casually than before. People are still thinking about how they present themselves. They’re just using different tools.
Another consumer survey showed that nearly 60% of U.S. shoppers prioritize comfort when choosing apparel, while only about 20% lean toward traditional formal styles. That points to shifting values. Comfort and credibility are no longer seen as opposites. They’re expected to coexist.
You can look sharp without looking rigid. You can appear confident without appearing overdone. That balance is harder to strike than a suit and tie, which is why it’s more interesting.
Personal Style Became Part of the Conversation Again
As dress codes loosened, something else happened. Individual style came back into focus. Uniformity used to be the goal in many professional settings. Blend in, follow the code and don’t stand out for the wrong reasons.
Now, standing out a little feels acceptable, even encouraged. Not through extremes, but through small choices. Fit and fabric matter more. How something moves when you sit down or walk across a room matters more.
People notice these things, even if they don’t talk about them directly. Style became less about signaling rank and more about signaling awareness. Awareness of context. Of the environment and of self.
Why This Shift Feels Permanent
Trends come and go, but this doesn’t feel like one of them. The way people live has changed too much to go backward. Workdays stretch across locations. Social plans overlap with professional ones. Travel blends leisure and obligation. Clothing has to keep up.
Rigid wardrobes don’t fit flexible lives.
That doesn’t mean everything becomes casual. There will always be moments that call for formality. But those moments are more specific and more intentional now. The default setting has changed.
Final Words
At its core, this shift in style reflects something simple. People want clothes that make sense. They want to feel comfortable without feeling underdressed. Polished without feeling constrained. Ready for whatever the day throws at them, even when they don’t know what that is yet.
The line between boardroom and beach club used to be thick and obvious. Now it’s thinner. Sometimes invisible. Style followed that line, not because fashion demanded it, but because life did.
And once you notice that, the way you get dressed starts to feel different. Less like a performance and more like preparation.
Preparation for movement, for change, and for everything in between.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.