Steps to Take After Being Attacked by an Aggressive Dog

Being attacked by a dog can be a frightening and painful experience. Dog attacks often happen suddenly and leave victims confused about what to do next.

Beyond the shock, many people are left dealing with injuries caused by a dog attack. These injuries can range from minor wounds to serious physical and emotional trauma. Knowing the right steps to take after a dog attack can help protect your health, safety, and legal rights.

Below are important steps to follow if you or a loved one has been attacked by an aggressive dog.