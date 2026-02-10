The Art of Hair Restoration: Dr. Koray Erdoğan on Innovation, Technology, and the Future of FUE

Recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities in hair transplantation, Dr. Koray Erdoğan stands out for his aesthetic vision, scientific approach, and innovative techniques that have set new industry standards not only in Turkey but also on an international scale. Under the ASMED Clinic, which he founded, Dr. Erdoğan has performed thousands of successful procedures to date and approaches hair restoration today not merely as a medical treatment, but as a highly personalized form of art. In this exclusive interview, we spoke with Dr. Koray Erdoğan—widely regarded as one of the best hair transplant doctors in the field—about his professional journey and the future of hair transplantation.