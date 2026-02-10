The Art of Hair Restoration: Dr. Koray Erdoğan on Innovation, Technology, and the Future of FUE
Recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities in hair transplantation, Dr. Koray Erdoğan stands out for his aesthetic vision, scientific approach, and innovative techniques that have set new industry standards not only in Turkey but also on an international scale. Under the ASMED Clinic, which he founded, Dr. Erdoğan has performed thousands of successful procedures to date and approaches hair restoration today not merely as a medical treatment, but as a highly personalized form of art. In this exclusive interview, we spoke with Dr. Koray Erdoğan—widely regarded as one of the best hair transplant doctors in the field—about his professional journey and the future of hair transplantation.
You founded ASMED Clinic over two decades ago and have since become a globally recognized figure in FUE. What personal values or experiences have driven your commitment to both clinical excellence and innovation?
I am a perfectionist in every aspect of my life and my work. From the very beginning, I have focused on achieving results in hair transplantation that look the most natural and provide the highest level of coverage.
As a pioneer in the field, I had to develop and implement my own equipment, instruments, and techniques for hair transplantation.
When I first got involved in hair transplantation, the FUT method was widely known and used all over the world. According to this method, hair follicles are extracted by removing a strip of skin and then are transplanted into the balding parts of the scalp. Later, the FUE method was developed, in which each individual hair follicle is collected one by one from the occipital region of the head and transplanted into the bald area. In 2004, I developed my own FUE system, known worldwide as the Sequential Technique.
In developing this technique, I found it crucial to apply scientific criteria to prevent the extraction of excessive amounts of hair follicles. To this end, I invented a mathematical method titled Coverage Value to calculate the optimal number of hair follicles.
Next, I developed the Graft Calculator application to make this counting technique accessible to everyone. Today, more than 7,000 physicians and clinics worldwide use this application, mostly in the USA.
In addition, I have developed specialized surgical instruments. One notable example is the K.E.E.P. (Koray Erdoğan Embedding Placer), a device designed to enable implantation without damaging hair follicles. Today, this instrument is exported to more than 30 countries worldwide.
You developed KE-Bot, an advanced 360° robotic scanning system that enhances pre- and post-surgical analysis. Can you walk us through the thinking behind this technology — and what gap in clinical practice it was designed to fill?
All the innovations I have introduced in hair transplantation were born out of my need, as a physician in this field, to address the shortcomings I observed and to create the tools and devices I believed were necessary. Hair transplantation procedures are not merely about extracting hair follicles from one area and implanting them into another. In my view, the foundation of a successful operation lies in detailed hair analysis and accurate planning. This is exactly where KE-BOT emerged.
Developed through a nine-year R&D effort in collaboration with Kocaeli University and TÜBİTAK, KE-BOT is an artificial intelligence–driven robotic system. By scanning the entire scalp at 360 degrees, it measures graft count, hair thickness, and hair density using optical systems. Achieving accurate results through manual measurement is extremely difficult and time-consuming. KE-BOT, on the other hand, performs all of these measurements precisely within minutes.
Many surgeons talk about personalization and artistry in hair restoration. To what extent do you think technology like KE-Bot enhances that human element, and are there limits to automation in aesthetic medicine?
In my opinion, hair transplantation is inherently a field that relies on manual skill and an artistic approach—something that can be described as the art of medicine. This is especially true when performing hair transplantation using the Manual FUE technique, in which hair follicles are extracted one by one by hand to avoid damaging the donor area. Creating a new hairline, performing the incisions where the new hair will be implanted, and placing the grafts are all stages that require a very high level of manual skill.
With the AI-based analysis robot KE-BOT, we can obtain scientific, transparent, and accurate answers before the operation to key questions such as hair thickness, donor hair capacity, and how many grafts per square centimeter are required to cover the balding area. Before KE-BOT, it was not possible to generate truly reliable and objective data. Thanks to KE-BOT’s artificial intelligence, these measurements can be performed within minutes, with a level of accuracy and transparency that no human could achieve. Accurate analysis leads to correct surgical planning, and correct planning leads to successful hair transplant results.
With many clinics emerging globally, what standards or practices do you believe are essential for maintaining medical quality and patient safety in hair transplantation?
I believe hair transplantation should never be performed in a clinic without a specialized hair transplant surgeon and an anesthesiologist. I do not think it is appropriate to perform this procedure in clinics that lack the proper infrastructure and a qualified team to handle potential complications.
At ASMED, patient safety is our top priority. Before the operation, our patients are thoroughly informed about the hair transplantation process and all necessary preoperative preparations. Each patient’s medical history and medication use are carefully evaluated, all required preoperative tests are performed, and ECGs are obtained.
From the initial consultation to the completion of the procedure, every stage of the hair transplantation process is carried out under strict medical supervision, using advanced technological equipment and highly trained professional staff. At ASMED, all procedures are conducted under the supervision of our anesthesiologist, and throughout the operation, all patients’ vital signs are continuously monitored via a wireless system. For hair transplant procedures performed in fully equipped operating rooms, local anesthesia is also administered by our anesthesiologist.
Patient trust is crucial, especially with many people travelling internationally for procedures. What key message would you want potential patients from outside Turkey to hear about ASMED and your approach?
We have focused exclusively on hair transplantation for more than two decades. This is our area of expertise. At ASMED, we prioritize the needs and desires of our patients, and the clinic was established with this goal in mind. Our aim is to meet our patients’ expectations and ensure their complete satisfaction by performing state-of-the-art hair transplantation using cutting-edge techniques. Our highly experienced full-time staff believes that achieving successful results requires careful consideration of every aspect and every step of the hair transplantation process.
ASMED represents a unique investment in healthcare. Located on a 10,000-square-meter campus, the clinic features 10 fully equipped operating rooms, 14 private wards offering five-star hotel–level comfort, and a dedicated hall showcasing a collection of works by renowned artists such as Refik Anadol, Ahmet Güneştekin, Daniel Firman, and Ardan Özmenoğlu. We provide our patients with exclusive privileges, creating a truly unique atmosphere.
Throughout the entire process, our patient representatives—who are also native speakers—take care of our patients and communicate in 12 different languages.
Most importantly, during surgery, patients remain under the supervision of an anesthesiologist at all times. A wireless monitoring system allows continuous tracking of all vital functions, even when the patient is in the restroom. Our staff consists of more than 100 professionals, and training is a top priority at ASMED. In particular, all nurses undergo rigorous and comprehensive training.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.