Maximizing Rental Income: A Practical Guide for Landlords

Understanding how long does a landlord have to collect unpaid rent allows landlords to communicate clearly with tenants about payment expectations.

In Georgia, you can generally file a lawsuit for past-due rent within six years from the date the contract was signed (the statute of limitations for written contracts). However, waiting to take legal action is not an option.

You must be proactive in this situation by sending notice (as legally required) to the tenant(s) immediately upon receiving any late rent payments. Eviction gives you back control over your rental property, but it will not result in automatic recovery of monies owed. For that, you must obtain a separate court order.

The sooner you take action, the sooner you will know if you want to use collectors for the amount owed, versus focusing on finding another qualified tenant.