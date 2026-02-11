What Injuries Does Personal Injury Law Include?

Motor vehicle accidents occur the most frequently and are a common cause of personal injuries and injury claims. These accidents include car crashes, truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, bus crashes, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, and rideshare accidents.

Some accidents happen on someone else’s property, either at a private residence, business, or public venue. They are covered by premises liability laws, which are a subset of personal injury law. Most of them involve slip and fall accidents where an owner knew or should have known about a potential hazard and did nothing to prevent injury. Dog bites are another common type of premises liability occurrence.

Defective products that cause injuries fall under product liability claims. Workplace accidents can also become personal injury cases when a third party is involved, or the employer is negligent in retaining workers’ compensation insurance to provide benefits to their employees.

Many people are surprised to learn that assault and battery can also be a type of personal injury case. While the criminal justice system will dole out punishments to offenders, civil courts often see lawsuits for harm caused through assault, battery, and other crimes.

Each of these types of personal injury cases allows victims to seek compensation for the medical bills associated with their injuries. They may also recover lost income, costs for property damage, mental anguish, pain and suffering, disfigurement, and loss of enjoyment of life.