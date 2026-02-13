Checklist: Must-Have Features in 2026 Retail Software

Modern retail software does more than handle sales. It keeps inventory accurate, pricing consistent, staff workflows aligned, and customer data connected. When systems fail to handle real volume or edge cases, problems surface fast as stores grow and operations become more complex.

This checklist focuses on features that work in real retail settings. Whether reviewing existing tools or planning to find custom retail software development company partners, the aim is to select software that supports daily operations, scales without friction, and fits how retail actually runs.