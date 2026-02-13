Should HNWIs still go for citizenship by investment despite US crackdowns?

If you are a high-net-worth individual (HNWI), chances are good that you want your investments to pull double duty. The best of the ultra-rich get their hands on coveted art worth upwards of seven figures to play speculation games while benefiting from tax breaks. Another group has been getting their feet wet in citizenship-by-investment programs (CIPs), and this is especially true among high-net-worth foreigners.

Golden visas (another name for CIPs) make it a cinch for HNWIs to establish another home outside of their country of birth. We're talking about a viable route to a second, perhaps more powerful passport that will allow you to pass through many airports visa-free. Of course, such residency investment schemes have irked leaders in some circles, and that includes the U.S President Donald Trump.

It hasn't been long since the White House imposed bans or visa restrictions on a handful of countries that are well known for their golden visa programs. They're mostly in the Caribbean (think Saint Kitts & Nevis, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Saint Lucia, and Vanuatu). We must say that there is still a bevy of other countries with vibrant Citizenship by Investment programs, and they haven't been banned.