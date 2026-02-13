Spinal Cord Injuries and Wrongful Death Claims in Dallas: What Families Should Know
A serious accident can change a family’s life forever. When an injury is severe enough to affect the spinal cord, the consequences often extend far beyond the individual who was hurt. Families may suddenly face long-term medical care, emotional trauma, financial strain, and uncertainty about the future. In the most tragic situations, a spinal cord injury can lead to loss of life, leaving loved ones searching for answers and accountability.
For families in Dallas, understanding spinal cord injuries and the legal options available after a catastrophic accident can help bring clarity during an overwhelming time. This guide explains how dallas spinal cord injury attorney occur, why they are so serious, and how wrongful death claims work when negligence leads to a fatal outcome.
Understanding Spinal Cord Injuries
The spinal cord plays a critical role in sending signals between the brain and the rest of the body. When it is damaged, those signals can be disrupted or lost entirely. Spinal cord injuries often result in partial or complete paralysis, loss of sensation, chronic pain, and permanent disability.
These injuries can occur in a wide range of accidents, including:
Car and truck collisions
Motorcycle and bicycle accidents
Pedestrian accidents
Falls on unsafe property
Construction and workplace accidents
The severity of a spinal cord injury depends on where the damage occurs and whether the spinal cord is bruised, compressed, or severed. Some individuals may regain limited function with extensive rehabilitation, while others face lifelong impairment.
The Long-Term Impact on Families
A spinal cord injury rarely affects only one person. Families often become caregivers overnight, navigating medical appointments, rehabilitation programs, and home modifications. The emotional toll can be just as heavy as the physical challenges.
Common long-term impacts include:
Ongoing medical treatment and therapy
Loss of income or reduced earning capacity
Home and vehicle modifications
Emotional distress and mental health challenges
Strain on family relationships
These realities make it essential for families to understand their legal rights when an injury was caused by someone else’s negligence.
When a Spinal Cord Injury Leads to Wrongful Death
In the most devastating cases, complications from a spinal cord injury can be fatal. Severe trauma, infections, respiratory failure, or other medical complications may result in death weeks, months, or even years after the original accident.
When a person loses their life due to negligence, Texas law allows surviving family members to pursue a wrongful death claim. These claims are not about assigning blame for grief. They are about accountability, financial stability, and ensuring families are not left to shoulder the burden alone.
What Is a Wrongful Death Claim?
A wrongful death claim is a legal action brought by surviving family members when a death occurs as a result of another party’s careless or reckless behavior. In Dallas, wrongful death claims often stem from serious accidents that cause catastrophic injuries, including spinal cord damage.
Eligible family members may include:
Spouses
Children
Parents
A wrongful death claim seeks compensation for losses the family has suffered because of the death, both economic and emotional.
Compensation in Spinal Cord Injury Wrongful Death Cases
While no amount of money can replace a loved one, compensation can help families manage the financial impact of their loss. Depending on the circumstances, a wrongful death claim involving a spinal cord injury may include compensation for:
Funeral and burial expenses
Medical bills related to the injury before death
Loss of financial support and benefits
Loss of companionship, care, and guidance
Mental anguish and emotional suffering
In some cases, additional claims may also be available through the injured person’s estate.
Proving Negligence in Dallas Wrongful Death Cases
To succeed in a wrongful death claim, families must show that negligence caused or contributed to the fatal spinal cord injury. This typically involves proving:
A duty of care existed
That duty was breached
The breach caused the injury
The injury resulted in death
This process often requires detailed investigation, medical records, expert testimony, and accident reconstruction. Insurance companies frequently dispute liability or attempt to minimize the seriousness of the injury, which is why experienced legal representation matters.
Why These Cases Are Especially Complex
Spinal cord injury and wrongful death cases are among the most complex personal injury claims. They involve:
High medical costs and long-term care projections
Disputes over future financial losses
Detailed medical and legal analysis
Aggressive insurance defense strategies
Families are often approached by insurance adjusters shortly after the accident or death. These early conversations can have lasting consequences, making it important to understand your rights before accepting any settlement offers.
How McGilberry & Shirer Helps Dallas Families
McGilberry & Shirer LLP has more than 60 years of combined experience representing injured individuals and families. The firm has successfully represented over 10,000 personal injury victims and understands the emotional and financial weight these cases carry.
When handling spinal cord injury and wrongful death claims, the firm focuses on:
Thorough investigation of the accident
Working with medical and financial experts
Handling all insurance company communication
Pursuing full and fair compensation
Providing clear guidance and personal support
Families deserve compassionate representation paired with assertive legal advocacy.
Time Limits for Filing a Wrongful Death Claim in Texas
Texas law places strict deadlines on wrongful death claims. If these deadlines are missed, families may lose the right to seek compensation entirely. Acting promptly also helps preserve evidence, secure witness testimony, and build a stronger case.
Speaking with a personal injury attorney as soon as possible allows families to understand their options without pressure or obligation.
Taking the First Step Toward Answers and Accountability
No family is ever prepared for the consequences of a spinal cord injury or the loss of a loved one. While the legal process cannot undo what has happened, it can provide stability, accountability, and a sense of justice.
McGilberry & Shirer LLP is available 24 hours a day to speak with families who need guidance after a serious injury or wrongful death. If negligence played a role, you deserve answers and support from a proven legal team.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.