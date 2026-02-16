Is It Possible to Have a Successful Relationship With Someone You Met on Vacation?

Two people meet at a hotel bar in Lisbon. They spend four days walking through narrow streets, eating grilled fish, and talking until 3 a.m. On the last morning, they exchange numbers and promise to stay in touch. One flies to Chicago, the other to Melbourne. What happens next depends on factors that have little to do with how good the vacation felt.

The short answer is yes, relationships that begin on trips can last. The longer answer requires understanding what makes these connections different from others and what they demand from both people once the suitcases are unpacked.