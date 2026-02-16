Navigating Security Deposit Installments in Philadelphia

If you require your tenants to pay more than one month’s rent, then you’re legally compelled to offer them the option of paying in installments. You’re not expected to spread out these payments indefinitely, as the law requires you to pay one month’s equivalent upfront and spread the remaining over the next three months.

For example, if your monthly rent is $2000 and your security deposit is $3500, and you have a new tenant coming in January that wants to utilize their option of installment payments, how do you do it? At the beginning of the lease, they’re expected to pay their first month’s rent, $2000, and a portion of the security deposit equal to the rent. That’s another $2000. Then the remaining balance of $1500 gets split into three equal monthly installments, that’s $500 each, which they’ll pay between February and April.