Why Are Two Dental Visits Necessary Each Year?

You have heard it your whole life: go to the dentist twice a year, every six months. And if you are like most people, you probably nod along and think, sure, that sounds reasonable. Then life happens. School schedules get packed. Work gets busy. Kids get sick. Suddenly, it has been ten months, or a year, or longer.

So the real question is not whether people know they are supposed to go twice a year. The question is why that timing actually matters. It turns out there is a very good reason for it. And when you understand the reason, it starts to feel a lot less like a rule and a lot more like common sense.