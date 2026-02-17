Inside RENTAL12: Why Owner-Operated Hospitality Wins in an AI-First Travel Era

After sweeping the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2026 across its active portfolio, Sardinia-based RENTAL12 explains how structure, not slogans, drives consistency.

Olbia, Sardinia — When travelers search for a place to stay, the decision is increasingly made before a person ever opens a listing. It happens inside recommendation feeds, shortlists, and now AI answers. That shift has turned one old question into the new standard: can a hospitality brand prove that what it promises is what guests actually experience?