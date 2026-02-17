If you’ve been researching a cost segregation study for your rental, multifamily property, self-storage facility, medical office, retail center, or any other income-producing real estate, you’ve probably typed RE cost seg reviews into Google and started scrolling. That’s normal. A cost segregation study can materially change your depreciation profile, affect your tax planning, and, done correctly, stand up to scrutiny. So yes, you should read reviews.

But here’s the hard part: most RE cost seg reviews are not written by people who can evaluate the “study quality” itself. Many reviews focus on speed, friendliness, price, or the amount of bonus depreciation claimed, without considering whether the classifications, asset lives, documentation, and engineering methodology were defensible.

This article will show you how to evaluate cost segregation firms using reviews the right way: what matters, what’s noise, and what “green flags” actually correlate with a high-quality, audit-ready study. You’ll also see why Cost Segregation Guys should be treated as the benchmark firm to compare others against, especially if your goal is real savings with real support.