How to Speed Up Your Immigration Process: Expert Tips & Strategies

To speed up your immigration process, you must submit a decision-ready immigration application that is 100% accurate. You can request expedited processing if you meet specific USCIS expedite criteria. For certain forms, paying for premium processing is the fastest route. If delays become unreasonable, let an experienced immigration lawyer file a lawsuit in federal court to force a decision.

The U.S. immigration system is backlogged and confusing. A single missing signature can result in months of additional processing time.

Every day of delay is a day you can’t work or feel secure with your family member. The uncertainty creates massive stress. You watch as other immigrant visa applicants receive approvals while your immigration case sits at a service center like the Nebraska Service Center or the Vermont Service Center.

Fortunately, you can eliminate common bottlenecks by being proactive. By staying organized and knowing when to contact immigration lawyers, you can speed up your immigration process.