Why Selling Your Home to a Cash Buyer Might Be the Smartest Move You Make

Speed is the most obvious benefit. A traditional home sale can take anywhere from 30 to 90 days after accepting an offer, and that does not count the weeks or months spent listing and waiting. Cash buyers can often close in as little as seven to fourteen days, sometimes faster depending on the situation.

There is also the matter of certainty. One of the most frustrating parts of a traditional sale is having a deal fall apart because a buyer's financing was denied or their inspection turned up unexpected issues. With a cash buyer, there is no lender involved, which means fewer contingencies and a much lower chance of the sale collapsing at the last minute.

Selling as-is is another major draw. Cash buyers purchase homes in their current condition. You do not need to repaint, replace appliances, fix the roof, or stage your living room for photos. Whatever state the home is in, that is how it gets sold. For many homeowners, particularly those dealing with inherited properties or homes that have been neglected over the years, this alone makes cash buyers the preferred option.

You also skip a number of the typical costs that come with a conventional sale. No agent commissions, no seller-paid closing costs in many cases, and no ongoing expenses while you wait for the right buyer to come along. What you are quoted is generally what you walk away with.