New Jersey After Dark: Luxury Entertainment in 2026
The luxury in New Jersey isn't the kind that whispers quietly. It's a confident expression of hard-earned excess and access: access to unadulterated skyline views across the Hudson, access to a gloved hand helping you out of the back door of a Bentley, access to the [places behind velvet robes and curtains, access to the subtle hum of conversation, the clink of crystal and the “mmmmmmm” of decadent delights slipping past glossed lips. In New Jersey, luxury makes its presence known, as well it should, rather than attempting to disguise itself and dim its shine.
Spending time indulging in New Jersey’s special brand of luxury opens up a whole new world of experiences and destinations, and it reminds you that you deserve to be treated like royalty. To that end, we’ve curated a list of the most exclusive, bespoke, glamorous and decadent entertainment options for Jersey visitors or locals with impeccable taste.
New Jersey's Cosmopolitan Night Life
Dance with Lady Luck: VIP Gaming
At the heart of New Jersey’s world-famous Atlantic City (one of the most refined calling addresses in the world), you’ll find the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. This location represents the crown jewel in MGM Resorts’ portfolio, and the luxury that unfolds within those walls makes the name proud. Everything feels cinematic at the Borgata, from the glamorous entrance you’ll enjoy as you glide through the doors below the porte cochère into the chandelier glow of the lobby to the white-glove level of service you’ll experience throughout your stay. The casino itself is a smooth combination of high-limit tables set against polished marble and plush carpet, classic slot machines that tinkle with joy and private gaming salons where discretion is the word of the day, every day. Those staying at the resort can enjoy countless more pleasures: chef set menus prepared with flair by world-renowned names, seaside views, gorgeous guests draped in the finest attire, glittering rooftop pool dips, and so much more. Thankfully, online gambling in New Jersey is not only legal but thriving, so reclining in your king-size bed, sipping champagne and nibbling on strawberries while you play at a top online casino in New Jersey is an option too, if you feel the need to take it easy.
Behind the Velvet Rope: Clubbing
Clubbing is an elevated experience in New Jersey if you know where to go.
Boogie Nights (inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City) offers a decadent throwback to the disco era with gorgeous, period-accurate (but still refined) decor, luxury bottle service and an opulent vibe.
Birch (Hoboken) invites you into a nightlife experience tailored for the rich and famous. Immerse yourself in an elite enclave of celebrity DJs and bottle service for the night.
HQ² Nightclub and Beachclub (at Ocean Casino Resort) is one of New Jersey’s most enviable nightlife destinations. This two-level exploration of extravagance puts guests right on the boardwalk to enjoy both gorgeous views and luxurious service and high octane dance music at the same time.
The Pool After Dark (Harrah’s Resort) feels like it should be illegal…in a good way. Swim, float, dance, drink and indulge in all things curated and opulent while wearing as much or as little as you like.
Clink that Crystal: Exclusive Bars
New Jersey is well known for its glamorous connection to the Mob, and its bars and speakeasies reflect that in their bespoke, gilded design and exclusivity. If you’re looking to wet your whistle in the Garden State’s lap of luxury, here's where you’ll have the most black card-level experiences.
Pecorino Speakeasy (Hoboken). With a focus on agave rinks, this premium enclave offers a clandestine feel, dripping with exclusivity and heavenly concoctions that you won't want to stop sipping.
Black Oyster Cocktail Company (Newark). Lean over the pristine, polished bar and order yourself something special from the incredibly creative cocktail menu and nibble on something delectable from the elevated bar menu.
Junto Attic Bar (Jersey City). Another speakeasy in the classic style, but this time hidden above the lively Franklin Social. Allow yourself to sink into the venue's old-world charm and style.
The 1933 Room (Somerset). Soho comes to Jersey, wrapped in all the vintage glamour that you can imagine. Embrace the clandestine vibe of the dirty 30s and treat yourself to something from the curated cocktail list as the midnight hour slips by.
Indulgent Eats: Haute Cuisine
Sup like the stars when you’re in New Jersey at these haute cuisine destinations.
The Highlawn (West Orange). This landmark establishment is known for its uniquely American approach to tasting menus and the exquisite views it boasts.
Restaurant Lorena’s (Maplewood). Embrace les meilleurs des meilleurs at this modern French locale that seamlessly blends exceptional technique with stunning presentation and ambience.
Saddle River Inn (Saddle River). For those who value seasonal dining, this is a must. Mentioned alongside the best seasonal dining establishments in the world, The Saddle River Inn is known for its classically chic dining atmosphere and creative dishes.
Into the Night
Drape yourself in your most dramatic couture, frost your body with diamonds and step out into the velvety dark of New Jersey after dark.From clubs to casinos to speakeasies and beachfront delights, New Jerseys entertainment scene has it all and more.
