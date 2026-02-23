New Jersey After Dark: Luxury Entertainment in 2026

At the heart of New Jersey’s world-famous Atlantic City (one of the most refined calling addresses in the world), you’ll find the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. This location represents the crown jewel in MGM Resorts’ portfolio, and the luxury that unfolds within those walls makes the name proud. Everything feels cinematic at the Borgata, from the glamorous entrance you’ll enjoy as you glide through the doors below the porte cochère into the chandelier glow of the lobby to the white-glove level of service you’ll experience throughout your stay. The casino itself is a smooth combination of high-limit tables set against polished marble and plush carpet, classic slot machines that tinkle with joy and private gaming salons where discretion is the word of the day, every day. Those staying at the resort can enjoy countless more pleasures: chef set menus prepared with flair by world-renowned names, seaside views, gorgeous guests draped in the finest attire, glittering rooftop pool dips, and so much more. Thankfully, online gambling in New Jersey is not only legal but thriving, so reclining in your king-size bed, sipping champagne and nibbling on strawberries while you play at a top online casino in New Jersey is an option too, if you feel the need to take it easy.