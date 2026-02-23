Understanding AFL Scoring, Positions and Match Structure
To a newbie, the most challenging part of learning the AFL is understanding how the positions, match structure, and scoring all tie in together. An AFL field is huge, and the players are everywhere! What’s great is that once you understand how scoring works, where players generally line up, and how a match is structured, the game becomes much easier to follow and enjoy. Here’s a quick breakdown of how the AFL works.
How scoring works in AFL
Scoring is one of the simplest parts of the game, even if the scoreboard looks confusing at first. There are four posts at each end of the ground. The two tall posts in the middle are the goal posts, and the shorter posts on either side are the behind posts.
If a player kicks the ball cleanly between the two tall middle posts without it being touched, that is a goal, and it is worth six points. This is the main aim of the game, and what players usually work towards when they move the ball into their forward area. If the ball goes between a goal post and a behind post, hits the post, or is touched before crossing the line, it is a behind.
A behind is worth one point. Scores are written as goals, behinds, and total points. For example, a score of 8.10 (58) means eight goals and ten behinds for a total of fifty-eight points. Once you get used to reading it, it becomes second nature.
How an AFL match is structured
An AFL game is played over four quarters. Each quarter lasts 20 minutes of playing time, but the clock stops for goals, stoppages, and injuries. Because of this, a quarter usually lasts closer to thirty minutes in real time. The match starts with a bounce in the centre of the ground, and the same thing happens after every goal and at the start of each quarter.
From there, play flows until the umpire stops it again. Each team has eighteen players on the field and four on the interchange bench. Players rotate on and off throughout the game to manage fatigue. This constant rotation is part of why the pace stays high from start to finish.
The main player positions explained simply
While players move all over the ground, they are generally grouped into three main areas: defenders, midfielders, and forwards. Defenders play closest to their own goal. Their main job is to stop the opposition from scoring and to win the ball back.
Some defenders are tall and focus on stopping key forwards, while others are smaller and quicker, matching up on dangerous goal sneaks. Many defenders are also responsible for starting attacks by kicking the ball out of defence.
Midfielders are the engine room of the team. They start at centre bounces, chase the ball all over the ground, and link defence to attack. Midfielders do the most running and are involved in the most contests. This group also includes the ruck, who is usually the tallest player and contests the ball in the air at stoppages.
Forwards play closest to their attacking goal. Their job is to create scoring chances and convert them into goals. Some forwards are tall targets who take marks and kick set shots, while others are smaller players who apply pressure and score from close range.
What the ruck does and why it matters
The ruck is a key part of AFL structure. At centre bounces and stoppages, the ruck contests the ball in the air and tries to tap it to a teammate. Winning these taps gives midfielders first use of the ball, which can lead to scoring chances.
Nowadays, ruck players also contribute around the ground. They take marks, push forward to kick goals, and help out in defence. While they may not always get the spotlight, their influence is often felt across the entire match.
Why AFL feels so different
One of the things that makes AFL unique is the amount of space and how quickly the game can turn. Because the field is oval and players can move anywhere, teams are always looking to create space and move the ball into open areas. A few goals in a row, a burst from a midfielder, or a strong defensive stand can completely change the feel of a game. This is why matches often stay interesting right up until the final whistle.
Following the odds
Following the odds is also a good way to keep track of the game. Bookies like Neds provide AFL odds for each game, giving you clues and details on who the favoured teams are and the underdogs. If you want to bet on the AFL, understanding how the odds work is also helpful.
Final thoughts
Once you have an understanding of the basics, you’ll be hooked on the AFL. From here, you can start learning the more complex aspects of the game, such as the individual skills of players, team form, or even betting statistics. Either way, the more you know, the more you’ll enjoy the game.
