Understanding AFL Scoring, Positions and Match Structure

Scoring is one of the simplest parts of the game, even if the scoreboard looks confusing at first. There are four posts at each end of the ground. The two tall posts in the middle are the goal posts, and the shorter posts on either side are the behind posts.

If a player kicks the ball cleanly between the two tall middle posts without it being touched, that is a goal, and it is worth six points. This is the main aim of the game, and what players usually work towards when they move the ball into their forward area. If the ball goes between a goal post and a behind post, hits the post, or is touched before crossing the line, it is a behind.

A behind is worth one point. Scores are written as goals, behinds, and total points. For example, a score of 8.10 (58) means eight goals and ten behinds for a total of fifty-eight points. Once you get used to reading it, it becomes second nature.