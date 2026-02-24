Financial Restructuring: Get Expert Help to Solve Your Debt

Financial restructuring can take different forms, including a consumer proposal or personal bankruptcy. Both are regulated by the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and must be supervised by a Licensed Insolvency Trustee. They are the only professionals legally allowed to file your application with the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada.

On the other hand, informal debt relief solutions, which aim to restructure finances without legal procedures and without directly affecting your credit report, can be handled by a financial restructuring advisor.

Choosing your advisor carefully is crucial. Within a recognized insolvency firm, such as M. Roy & Associés, financial restructuring advisors work closely with a licensed trustee. These professionals have strong expertise in budget management, financial planning, and debt management. They also have a thorough understanding of applicable laws and procedures. In addition, they operate under the direct supervision and authority of the LIT.

On the other hand, some private firms do not employ any licensed trustee. This means that they cannot offer the legal protections provided by law, potentially exposing consumers to unnecessary risks.