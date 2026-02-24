How Long Does a Shingle Roof Last

If you’ve been searching for how long a shingle roof lasts or how long roof shingles last, you’re probably trying to plan, whether that means budgeting for repairs, buying a home, or deciding if it’s time to replace your roof.

The short answer: most asphalt shingle roofs last about 15 to 30 years, but the real lifespan depends on the type of shingles you have, how well the roof was installed, and how harsh your weather is.

Below is a clear, easy breakdown of how long shingles last on a roof, what shortens their life, and how to tell when replacement is the smarter move.