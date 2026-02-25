What Larry Bird Has Been Doing Since Retirement

Larry Bird played for the Boston Celtics and quickly became one of the biggest stars in the sport. People loved his smart moves, strong shooting, and calm way of handling pressure. He helped the team win many important games and became a hero for fans around the world.

During the 1980s, Larry Bird had a famous rivalry with Magic Johnson. This rivalry made basketball even more exciting. Fans from both sides enjoyed watching them battle on the court, and it helped make the NBA more popular than ever before.

Larry Bird won many awards during his time in the NBA. He became a three-time NBA Champion, a three-time MVP, and a twelve-time All-Star. These awards show how great he was and how much he did for the Celtics and the sport itself.

But with all the success came physical pain. Larry Bird had strong back problems during the later years of his career. These injuries made it hard for him to play at the same level. Still, he kept fighting because he loved the game more than anything.

Even with the pain, Bird always played with heart. He gave everything he had in every game. This is why so many people still admire him today. His work in the NBA made him a true legend, and his impact can still be felt in 2026.