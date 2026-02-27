Is office space still worth it in a hybrid world?

At first glance, the notion of office space might seem outdated in 2026. The pandemic catalyzed a seismic shift in how knowledge work gets done, knocking down centuries-old norms of “9-to-5” desks and shared cubicles. With remote work now normalized and hybrid schedules dominating workplaces across the globe, a fundamental question looms: Is office space still worth the investment, emotionally, financially, and culturally, in a hybrid world?

In this article, we explore why the answer isn’t binary, but rather a nuanced blend of data, human behaviour, industry shifts, and leadership philosophy.