Prioritize Your Health and Wellness Any Time of Year

The end of December in any given year leads to conversations with others and self-talk about how you are going to finally get fit in the upcoming year. You may truly be motivated and dedicated to incorporating more exercise into your life, and you might even start hot in January. However, as you fall back into your regular patterns, your newfound exercise goals generally get pushed to the side. A month or two later, you are back to where you were last December.

Making changes to your body takes time and effort, but it will be worth it when you achieve your goals. The only way to make a difference is to prioritize exercise and schedule it into your daily calendar. Start by finding the best time to exercise each day that will actually fit into your schedule. Next, enter it into your calendar and treat it as a non-negotiable appointment. If you know you have after-work obligations on a certain day and cannot work out, do not put it on the calendar that day. Do not set yourself up for failure or guilt by trying to do too much. Do what you can and make it part of your routine. Soon, exercising will become second nature, and you will look forward to it.