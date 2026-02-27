Prioritize Your Health and Wellness Any Time of Year
With the constant onslaught of information coming at you every single day regarding how you should feel and what you need to do in order to maintain your health, it can quickly become overwhelming and prevent you from doing anything at all. Break that barrier and prioritize your health and wellness each day to ensure you are living your best life. Start here.
Make Physical Fitness a Part of Your Life
The end of December in any given year leads to conversations with others and self-talk about how you are going to finally get fit in the upcoming year. You may truly be motivated and dedicated to incorporating more exercise into your life, and you might even start hot in January. However, as you fall back into your regular patterns, your newfound exercise goals generally get pushed to the side. A month or two later, you are back to where you were last December.
Making changes to your body takes time and effort, but it will be worth it when you achieve your goals. The only way to make a difference is to prioritize exercise and schedule it into your daily calendar. Start by finding the best time to exercise each day that will actually fit into your schedule. Next, enter it into your calendar and treat it as a non-negotiable appointment. If you know you have after-work obligations on a certain day and cannot work out, do not put it on the calendar that day. Do not set yourself up for failure or guilt by trying to do too much. Do what you can and make it part of your routine. Soon, exercising will become second nature, and you will look forward to it.
Focus on Your Mental Wellness
The topic of mental health and wellness is everywhere these days, and for good reason. There is a lot going on in the world. With social media, influencers, so-called experts on any subject, questionable medical information, and politics in disarray, there is so much to be stressed about. While you can and should take civic action to influence outcomes and make the change you want to see, that change can be slow to come to fruition.
To take care of your mental wellness, you need to prioritize your needs and focus on what you can do to make a difference in your own life. Pay attention to the stressors that trigger you and work to reduce or eliminate those things. To illustrate, if the talking heads on so-called news channels make you anxious, it is time to find different outlets for notable and reliable news. Perhaps a reputable news site will be better than a show. That way, you can take in content on your own terms instead of having it come at you 24/7.
Get ready to make positive changes in your life right now. You do not need to wait for the new year or next year to impact your health. Start today.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.