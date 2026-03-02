The Importance of International Police Cooperation: Lessons from U.S.–Brazil Diplomacy

The strengthened collaboration, announced in Washington and detailed by the U.S. Embassy in Brazil, aims to accelerate investigations into human trafficking, arms smuggling, and money laundering through mechanisms such as Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs), extradition agreements, and integrated investigative teams. Security specialist Fernando Pereira Carvalho — a former Paraná Military Police officer, U.S.-based instructor, and former Brazilian Senate advisor — emphasizes that diplomacy applied to training and protocol standardization “shortens the time between intelligence gathering and arrest,” drawing from his participation in official cooperation and training missions in Washington.