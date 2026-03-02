Why Luxury Road Trips are Redefining Slow Travel

Nissan famously used the tagline, “Life is a journey, enjoy the ride,” during the 1996 Super Bowl. Fun fact: The line is an iteration of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote, “Life is a journey, not a destination.”

Decades later, people are only just taking the literal meaning to heart. Travel is changing. Quick flights and overnight hotel stays used to define a weekend getaway. Now, more people want more. They want time.

Naturally, travel experts have noticed the slow puncture in the proverbial tire. According to Condé Nast Traveler, there’s a growing desire to slow down, to make the journey a highlight, not the destination.

And honestly, how many airport terminals have a view that beats a coastal highway at sunset?