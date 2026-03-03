Best Things to Do in Lisbon for First-Time Travelers

Although the streets of Lisbon are beautiful, the view of the city due to the Tagus River provides quite another picture. There is waterfront scenery with well-known landmark structures such as the 25 de Abril Bridge, the Belém Tower, and the Monument to the Discoveries.

The reason why many travelers opt to use Lisbon boat tours is to have sightseeing cruises, sunset sailing, or even have a personal yacht tour. These tours enable tourists to unwind as they admire the scenery of the skyline and the coast. It is a perfect couple, family activity, or any other person who wishes to capture great pictures of the city.

Whatever you choose to do in Lisbon, be it by water or land, a cruise is yet another highlight to what you intend to do in the city.