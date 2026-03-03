Fortnite Sidekicks: The New Companion Craze That’s More Than Just Cute
If you’ve visited the Fortnite store in the past few weeks, then you have probably seen them - tiny, confusing, and - most importantly - not exactly cheap! Sidekicks are here to stay, and in this article we will talk about everything you need to know about them.
What are they?
Sidekicks are little companions that follow you around in most Fortnite modes. Cute? Yes. Useful in a fight? Not even a little. They won’t get any aggro, provide perks, cover you from fire, or fetch any useful loot. Their use is exactly just to be there, be expressive, and be fun.
Your enemies cannot see them, so there’s no risk of them giving away a hiding position. The only other people that can see your Sidekick besides yourself are your teammates.
This is basically Fortnite’s answer to virtual pets. They just bring a little more personality into matches without changing the game’s integrity in the slightest.
Peels: The First Sidekick
If you were playing the game in November 2025, then you might’ve met Peels, your very own banana-themed dog that was present in the previous Battle Pass.
This Sidekick was a great and tame way to introduce the system to players. You got to name them, customize them, and then you got to bring them with you into matches!
Peels was just the beginning. Epic clearly had bigger plans, because within days, more Sidekicks started flooding the Item Shop.
Sidekick Galore!
Just a few days after Peels entered the game, Epic was quick to follow up with more Sidekicks for the Item Shop. The first ones were Bonesy, Spike, and Lil’ Raptor, which are all based on normal skins in the game.
A little more time passes, and the store drops another batch of skins from The Simpsons, which contained “Plopper” as a Sidekick, also known as Homer’s Spider-Pig. This showed that Sidekicks really opened the door for characters to make it into the game that previously couldn’t. This was followed by The Simpsons’ Itchy, Spongebob, Marvel’s Groot, South Park’s Towelie (shockingly), and Regular Show’s Rigby, which was just released as of writing this!
But that’s just the crossover ones. The roster has kept growing. As of now there are 28 total Sidekicks, each customizable, and they cost somewhere between 1,200–1,500 V-Bucks.
Customization: One Time Only - Choose Wisely
Here’s what’s lame about Sidekicks.
Whenever you purchase a Sidekick, you get to customize and name them, but once you finish, you can’t change them again. Like picking a tattoo in the sense that you have to commit all or nothing. Once you lock in their body shape and colors, that’s it - your little buddies are stuck that way for your Fortnite accounts unless you buy another one.
You can still change some accessories for them later, like hats, hoodies, collars, and more, but the core look is forever.
When a lot of players got Peely, they were unaware of this. You could find posts on forums of players talking about how they now regret their rash customization decisions because no other aspect of the game is so final, and they didn’t expect this one to be.
Sidekick Points: Your Companion Levels Up With You
Just because they’re cosmetic doesn’t mean Sidekicks are static. As you play Fortnite with your Sidekick equipped, you earn something called Sidekick Points.
These points are the currency for unlocking extra cosmetic gear for your buddy. Think jackets, cool collars, maybe some goofy accessories - perks that don’t change how they function in a match but absolutely change how they look. That progression makes it feel like your animal companion is growing alongside you - even if it’s strictly aesthetic.
The Community Reaction - Cute, Confusing, and Sometimes Hilarious
Most players will tell you this feature has been pretty polarizing - but honestly more in the “this is so cool” than anything else.
Gamers love the idea of a tiny dinosaur or puppy pal bouncing around behind them while they loot and build. Really, who doesn’t smile a little watching a squeaky pink bear do a little waggle when you emote?
There’s also been playful chatter in the community about who people are picking first, what names they’re giving their companions, and which Sidekick has the best energy. Something about watching a pet raptor sprint beside you just hits different, you know?
And yes, there are some nitty-gritty debates about the customization rules and price points - but those mostly happen in the comment sections and aren’t really about the joy of owning a lil’ buddy. In the end, people keep playing, keep collecting, and keep bonding with these digital critters.
FAQs
Can you gain the upper hand with Sidekicks?
You cannot. They’re purely cosmetic.
Which modes support Sidekicks?
They appear in Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Save the World, and some Creative maps where enabled.
Can you customize Sidekicks?
Yes, everyone gets to change the look of their Sidekick once, but it's then locked into their Fortnite accounts forever unless they buy them again.
Final Thoughts
So, are Sidekicks changing the game? In one sense: no. They don’t buff your shield, they don’t drop loot, and they won’t run interference for you against a third-party push.
But in another sense? They’re massive. Fortnite has always been about personality - the skins, the emotes, the chaotic mashup of pop culture. Sidekicks just bring that vibe to life in a way that previous pet back blings never did.
That’s kind of the point. You won’t see a Sidekick winning tournaments. But you will remember the tiny dino that bounced behind you in every win.
That’s community. That’s fun. And that’s the real magic of Fortnite - not what helps you win, but what makes you want to keep playing.
