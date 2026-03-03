High-value assets deserve high-level digital privacy

There is a category of risk that tends to be overlooked in conversations about wealth management and asset protection, and it sits not in market conditions or geopolitical events but in the digital infrastructure that high-net-worth individuals use every day.

Email, specifically, represents a significant and underappreciated vulnerability for anyone managing considerable assets because it sits at the centre of their financial and personal digital life.

The same rigour we apply to protecting physical assets, like secure storage, professional oversight and careful documentation, deserves to be extended to the digital domain. For most people, that starts with a thorough look at the email account that is connected to almost everything else of value in their digital world.