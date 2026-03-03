The New Status Symbol Inside India's Most Coveted Homes 2026

The practical considerations for a home lift installation in India are somewhat different to other markets, and understanding them upfront saves a great deal of time and expense later.

Space planning is the most immediate concern. Contrary to popular assumption, a compact home lift does not require sacrificing a substantial footprint. Most modern residential lift systems need a shaft footprint of roughly one square metre, which in practice means they can be accommodated within the stairwell itself, within a purpose-built shaft in an interior wall, or as an external addition to the building envelope. In older Delhi bungalows where retrofitting is involved, working with an experienced structural engineer early in the process is essential to avoid complications.

Power and infrastructure requirements are another consideration specific to the Indian context. Given the reality of load shedding in many parts of the NCR and other metros, battery backup capability is not an optional feature but a near-essential one for most Indian households. The better manufacturers in the market have addressed this directly, and specifying a system with a reliable backup mechanism should be a non-negotiable part of any home lift brief.

On the regulatory side, private residential lifts in India do not typically require the same level of municipal approval as commercial lifts, though building plans and structural modifications will generally need to be reflected in updated drawings submitted to the relevant local body. A qualified architect or liaison with your chosen installer can navigate this process on your behalf.