Why Every Homeowner Needs a Roofing Education Before Hiring a Contractor

The resource is organized into distinct topic areas that mirror the actual decisions homeowners face. Rather than dumping everything into a blog feed, the content is structured so readers can find what’s relevant to their situation.

Insurance claims and storm damage is where the resource really shines. One of the most detailed guides covers how to identify hail damage on a shingle roof—not with stock photos and vague descriptions, but with explanations of spatter marks, hail bruising patterns, the test-square method adjusters use, and how shingle type affects vulnerability. It’s the kind of information that was previously only available to industry professionals, laid out in plain language for the homeowner who just heard something hit their roof at 2 a.m.

Another standout is the guide on reading and comparing roofing estimates. Most homeowners collect two or three bids, look at the bottom-line number, and pick the cheapest one. The guide explains why that approach almost always backfires—walking readers through what a complete estimate should include, from tear-off and deck preparation to underlayments, flashings, ventilation, and cleanup. It points out that a dramatically lower bid usually isn’t a better deal. It’s missing scope.

The hiring and trust section tackles what is arguably the most stressful part of any roofing project: figuring out who to actually trust with the work. One guide explains something most homeowners have never heard of—that a single piece of estimating software called Xactimate determines how much their insurance company pays, and that most contractors and even many adjusters aren’t formally certified to use it. It’s the kind of transparency that builds trust precisely because it gives homeowners the tools to evaluate any contractor, not just Red Rover.

The process section covers what to expect on installation day, how to prepare your home, and a proprietary property protection system the company developed to prevent the kind of landscaping and property damage that plagues the industry. Warranty and maintenance topics round out the library with practical guidance on protecting a roofing investment long after installation is complete.