Why US citizens want to buy their own luxury villas in Ibiza

To understand Ibiza's appeal to American wealth, you must first understand the fundamental differences in the real estate market. A luxury villa on Ibiza with sea view, pool, and at least five bedrooms typically costs between five and fifteen million euros. For this price, you get an estate that would be unaffordable in this form in the US or Great Britain.

When comparing prices directly, the math becomes fascinating. An apartment in Manhattan with two bedrooms in a good location quickly costs three to five million dollars. A comparable apartment in Miami, although cheaper than New York, runs between two and four million dollars in premium areas like Brickell or South Beach. In Fort Lauderdale, where the luxury market is booming, one must budget at least one and a half to three million dollars for a quality apartment with water views. London shows a similar picture: a luxury apartment in Mayfair or Knightsbridge quickly costs two to five million pounds.

For this price in New York, you get at most an apartment with neighbors on left and right, with street noise, with the feeling of living in cramped spaces. On Ibiza, however, you buy a piece of freedom. You buy privacy that has become scarce in American cities. You buy room to breathe, a garden where your own children can play, a pool with unobstructed views of the Mediterranean. What is an apartment in Manhattan or London is a villa on Ibiza. And this villa comes with a lifestyle that no American dollar can buy.