3 Surprising Ways to Elevate Luxury Home Space

Three surprising ways to elevate luxury home space include anchoring rooms with narrative-driven statement décor, installing immersive entertainment technology, and blending these elements with multifunctional furniture.

As travel habits shift, homeowners are increasingly channeling vacation budgets into these domestic upgrades. In fact, data shows that homeowners spent an average of $6,200 on home improvement projects in 2023, representing an increase from $4,800 in 2021.

This shift transforms under-utilized corners into personalized retreats that offer resort-level amenities year-round. Search data indicates a significant jump in "at-home resort" queries over the past two years, confirming that for many, home is the new resort.

This requires a new framework for design: anchoring spaces with storytelling pieces and layering in immersive entertainment. By following these strategies, design-minded homeowners can recreate magazine-worthy luxury without a passport.