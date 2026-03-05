The Power of Reading in Building Billion-Dollar Ideas

What if the secret behind the world’s biggest companies wasn’t money, but books?

Sounds too simple, doesn’t it? Yet, when you look at many of the richest and most innovative minds — from Elon Musk to Warren Buffett — a pattern emerges. They are all obsessive readers.

Musk read science fiction before launching rockets. Buffett reads up to 500 pages a day. Even Bill Gates takes a week each year to read in isolation.

Why? Because reading is mental fuel. It sharpens perception, builds imagination, and gives birth to billion-dollar ideas long before they hit the market.