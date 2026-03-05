Top Emerging Luxury Real Estate Markets to Watch in 2026 and Beyond

It will be entirely different to invest in luxury property in 2026 as compared to ten years ago. Customers are not so concerned with large cities such as London or New York anymore. They are, instead, focusing on lifestyle destinations, tax-friendly destinations, and underdeveloped coastal markets that have a bright long-term outlook.

One area that is starting to attract serious attention is real estate in Madagascar, especially among investors who prefer early-stage opportunities. Meanwhile, the traditional strong markets such as Portugal and Dubai are always present, whereas Albania and Montenegro are gradually gaining momentum.

In my case, the current-day luxury investors are not only interested in prime addresses. They look for:

Capital gain in the long-term.

Residency or tax advantages

Strong tourism demand

Unique lifestyle appeal

In this article, I will deconstruct five major luxury markets to follow in 2026, both mature and stable markets as well as frontier markets that are more risky and rewarding.